Joey Chestnut To Return To International BBQ Festival

Champion Joey Chestnut will be returning to the International BBQ Festival for the World Mutton Sandwich Eating Competition.

The competition will happen during the International BBQ Festival in downtown Owensboro.

Ten to 12 contestants will compete to beat the current world record held by Chestnut, which is 55 four ounce sandwiches in 10 minutes.

Chestnut holds 37 competitive eating world records, including hot dogs, apple pies, chicken wings, glazed donuts, and funnel cakes.

The World Mutton Eating Competition is Saturday, May 12th at 4 p.m. at McConnell Plaza in downtown Owensboro.

To get more information go to Owensboro.

