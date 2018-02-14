Home Indiana Joe Donnelly Pushes For Better Resources to Combat Opioid Crisis February 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The opioid crisis continues to grip the Tri-State. The Centers for Disease Control says Indiana had the seventh largest increase in overdose deaths in the country between 2016 and 2017 increasing by 28 percent.

Now, Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly is calling on Congress to help reverse that trend. Donnelly says he wants more federal resources dedicated to helping fight opioid addiction.

He also took to the Senate floor to oppose cuts to the office of National Drug Control Policy. According to the CDC, 1,383 Hoosiers died of overdoses from July 2015 to July 2016.

That number increased to 1,767 for the same period between 2016 and 2017.

Donnelly has proposed several bipartisan bills to address the opioid epidemic, including to combat the workforce shortage facing treatment providers in rural and underserved communities.

In November 2017, Donnelly’s bipartisan bill to help address veterans’ opioid abuse was signed into law by President Trump.

