Joe Donnelly Issues Statement on Indiana Election Results

Republican Mike Braun defeated incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly in the race for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday.

Donnelly issued the following statement this evening after conceding to Mike Braun:

“A few minutes ago, I called Mike Braun and congratulated him on winning a hard-fought race. I’d like to thank every single American who believed in this campaign and worked to make it successful, and every Hoosier whom I have come across over the last six years who helped me to better serve my state. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to represent Indiana in the Senate. I wish Mike the best, and I hope he makes every single Hoosier proud as our senator.”