Joe Clements Named Interim Judge Executive for Union County January 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

An interim Union County Judge Executive has been announced following the death of Jody Jenkins. Joe Clements has been named the interim Union County Judge-Executive, effective today.

Clements, the Magistrate of the 5th District in Union County, was appointed by the Union County Fiscal Court to fill Jenkins role until Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

Four months after Jenkins was indicted by a Grand Jury, he was found dead at his home on January 19th.

The Union County Coroner says a preliminary autopsy shows Jenkins likely died from natural causes. He said Jenkins had an enlarged heart and significant blockage of the coronary vessels.

Jenkins was scheduled to go to trial in May on federal corruption charges. Prosecutors claim Jenkins took $20,000 in kickbacks after purchasing heavy equipment for the county. The equipment turned out to be stolen. Jenkins pleaded not guilty in the case.

Gov. Bevin will appoint someone within the next 30 days. Whoever Bevin appoints will serve as the Judge-Executive until the election of the office, which will be in November.

