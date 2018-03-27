Jody Jenkins Death Ruled Accidental

The death of former Union County Judge Executive Jody Jenkins has been ruled accidental. According to the Union County Coroner, Jenkins was drinking and taking medications that had adverse reactions with alcohol.

Jenkins also had an enlarged heart and significant blockage of the coronary vessels.

In January, Jenkins was found dead inside his home just four months after being indicted by a Grand Jury on corruption charges.

The toxicology results came back and show that Jenkins was drinking and taking medications

Jenkins was scheduled to go to trial in May on Federal corruption charges. Prosecutors claim Jenkins took $20,000 in kickbacks after purchasing heavy equipment for the county. The equipment turned out to be stolen. Jenkins pleaded not guilty in the case.

The Union County Coroner has closed this case.

