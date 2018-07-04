Jockey Spends First Independence Day as U.S. Citizen at Ellis Park

A Kentucky Oaks-winning jockey is taking in Independence Day for the first time as a U.S. citizen.

Earning citizenship a few weeks ago, Florent Geroux made his racing debut at Ellis Park in Henderson Wednesday. The Frenchman came to the U.S. in 2007, and currently lives in Louisville.

With more than 1,000 American wins, including nearly two dozen major wins, Geroux leads all jockeys across North America in purse earnings with $13.4 million. He also has four Breeders’ Cup victories.

Geroux tells 44News he studied for the naturalization test, and learned how to speak English in a few months.



