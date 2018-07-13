Jockey Returns to Ellis Park Three Weeks After Wife’s Death

Corey Lanerie rode at Ellis Park Friday for the first time this summer as the four-time meet titlist resumed riding regularly following the June 22 death of his wife, Shantel.

With his third mount of the day, Lanerie was back in the winner’s circle for the fourth race.

“It feels great to be back riding, doing what I love,” Lanerie said. “Kind of get life moving forward again, because it’s hard. I think when I get back to riding, it will kind of get my mind freed and back to normal life. It’s going to be weird. I really don’t know what I’ll feel like out there. I actually rode last weekend, and it was pretty good. Once I get on the horse, I focus on the race and my job, whatever I have to do. I think I’ll go out there and do my job and just let it go as it is, and I think I’ll be fine.”

Corey’s late wife, Shantel Lanerie, was undergoing treatment for Stage 1 breast cancer when she underwent emergency surgery for an infected colon on June 21. She died the next day.

Lanerie wears an undershirt with “Fight with Shantel” on the collar embroidered in pink, as well as a bracelet.

“Before it happened, we’d ordered these shirts to ‘Fight with Shantel,’ so I’m going to just keep wearing them in honor of her,” he said. “The bracelet is the same thing. A bunch of us are wearing them, and we won’t forget her.”

The Laneries have a 10-year-old daughter, Brittlyn.

