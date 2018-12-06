Home Indiana Jobs, road projects focus of Gov. Holcomb’s 2019 “Next Level” agenda December 6th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb releases his “Next Level” agenda, for the upcoming legislative session. The focus will be on jobs, economic growth, health, infrastructure and government service.

“This agenda remains focused on what will make us stronger, with practical and people-centered solutions,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I look forward to working with Hoosiers, lawmakers and other stakeholders as we team up to achieve these priorities.”

The 2019 Next Level Agenda includes five pillars detailing both legislative and administrative priorities for the year ahead.

Cultivate a strong and diverse economy

To continue strengthening our economy, Gov. Holcomb’s 2019 agenda focuses on approving an eighth straight balanced budget as well as modernizing economic development tools to increase competitiveness, economic diversity and flexibility.

Maintain and build the state’s infrastructure

Gov. Holcomb’s $1 billion Next Level Connections program will expand broadband services in rural Indiana, grow the state’s systems of trails, create more nonstop international flights and move up the completion of major highway projects.

Develop a 21st Century skilled and ready workforce

The 2019 agenda is designed to ensure all Hoosiers have the tools they need to find meaningful work and careers. To accomplish this goal, Gov. Holcomb’s priorities include expanding the Next Level Jobs initiative, developing a strategy to make Indiana teacher salaries competitive with surrounding states, and helping more high school students earn post secondary credentials before they graduate.

Public health and the drug epidemic

For the state’s economic development, education and workforce programs to continue to be successful, the state must do all it can to help Hoosier families live healthier lives. Gov. Holcomb’s 2019 agenda calls for the adoption of the recommendations in the school safety report and the implementation of the Department of Child Services reform recommendations. The state will continue to work toward becoming the best state in the Midwest for infant mortality by 2024 by establishing an obstetric navigator program in areas with the highest infant mortality rates and requiring verbal screening to assess substance-use disorder in pregnancy. Additionally, Gov. Holcomb will remain focused on fighting the drug epidemic with expanded recovery housing and further development of Family Recovery Courts.

