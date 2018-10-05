Home Indiana Jobs for Southwest Indiana Announces Endorsements October 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Jobs for Southwest Indiana Political Action Committee (JPAC) has announced their endorsements for the fall elections.

These announcements were made in a press conference held at the Southwest Indiana Chamber.

The Southwest Indiana Chamber created JPAC in 1996 as a separate organization to support pro-business candidates for local and state offices.

JPAC has endorsed the following candidates in contested races:

For County Council: John Montrastelle

For EVSC Board: Chris Kiefer EVSC District #1, Andy Guarino EVSC District #2, Rance Ossenberg EVSC at large

For Indiana House District 76: Wendy McNamara

For Indiana House District 75: Ron Bacon

For Indiana Secretary of State: Connie Lawson

For Indiana Auditor of State: Tera Klutz

For Indiana State Treasurer: Kelly Mitchell

During this election cycle, the JPAC surveyed candidates in various local and state races. The responses can be seen by clicking here.

