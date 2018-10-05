Jobs for Southwest Indiana Announces Endorsements
The Jobs for Southwest Indiana Political Action Committee (JPAC) has announced their endorsements for the fall elections.
These announcements were made in a press conference held at the Southwest Indiana Chamber.
The Southwest Indiana Chamber created JPAC in 1996 as a separate organization to support pro-business candidates for local and state offices.
JPAC has endorsed the following candidates in contested races:
For County Council: John Montrastelle
For EVSC Board: Chris Kiefer EVSC District #1, Andy Guarino EVSC District #2, Rance Ossenberg EVSC at large
For Indiana House District 76: Wendy McNamara
For Indiana House District 75: Ron Bacon
For Indiana Secretary of State: Connie Lawson
For Indiana Auditor of State: Tera Klutz
For Indiana State Treasurer: Kelly Mitchell
During this election cycle, the JPAC surveyed candidates in various local and state races. The responses can be seen by clicking here.