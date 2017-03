Home Kentucky Jobless Rate Dropped for Kentucky Residents Last Month March 23rd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

The state of Kentucky has issued a new report showing the unemployment rate dropped during the month of February.

Although the rate still lies above the national average, the unemployment rate fell point -1 to 5 percent.

For February, the unemployment rate for the nation was 4.7 percent.

During that month, the Civilian Labor Force of Kentucky was up by nearly 19,000 people.

