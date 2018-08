Every Monday, we send 44News Reporter Katelyn Perrett out to do someone’s job here in the Tri-State.

She was at the Ford Center this morning to learn what the Thunderbolts Aviators do during hockey games.

The crowd may come for the action on the ice, but an Aviator’s job is to keep the excitement going even when the players aren’t in the rink.

If you're interested in becoming an Aviator, click here for information on how to apply.











