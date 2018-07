Every Monday, we send 44News Reporter Katelyn Perrett out to do someone’s job here in the Tri-State.

Katelyn, AKA PerrettTrooper, was at Swonder Ice Arena this morning with the Demolition City Roller Derby. The skating that took place wasn’t on the ice, as she learned all about what it takes to be a roller derby competitor.

If you’d like to learn more about Demolition City Roller Derby, click here to visit their Facebook page.

















Comments

comments