Job & Resource Fair Aims To Help Individuals Re-Entering Community

The Department of Justice estimates 650,000 inmates will be released from Federal Prisons this year. Every week thousands of ex-prisoners are returning to communities across the Nation without jobs or access to adequate housing. On Saturday, March 11th, a community outreach event took aim at providing information and resources to people re-entering the civilian population.

When prisoners are released they often find themselves facing the same pressures and temptations that landed them in prison in the first place. Securing a job can pose a challenge for someone with a criminal history but employment is vital to successful re-entry. Local organization, Community Outreach Evansville hosted a job and resource fair connecting returnees with area resources and opportunities for employment.

Event organizer Darin Lander says in having conversations with neighborhood residents one of the greatest challenges parolees face is finding employment. Business professionals encourage ex-prisoners to not try and hide their past, “I think sometimes people will try to mask something and then it comes up later on. I think if you can just be upfront and honest about it in the beginning and then if you are allowed a chance to explain it, then that seems to benefit both parties.”

The department of justice recommends ex-prisoners have a plan. Finding and keeping employment, identifying transitional housing and receiving mentoring are all vital for a successful re-entry. Without the proper support system and re-entry plan in place, the department of justice suggests 30%of ex-prisoners will be re-arrested and return to prison within three years of their release.

