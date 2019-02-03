Job Opportunities on the Rise

With recent layoffs happening across the country, it could leave people looking for something new.

Landing a good, quality job can be difficult, but for those seeking employment companies say now is the time for the opportunity.

“There is opportunity out there. It’s just matching the skill set with the candidate and also the client,” says Tami Doerflein, Express Employment Professionals Account Executive.

Looking for a job can be difficult, but here in the Tri-State employment opportunities are there.

“With the unemployment rate so low right now there are companies that will bring them in and help mentor them and teach them skills they need to be successful,” says Doerflein.

Among some of those companies-Toyota.

“We are in a growth mode and we had announced sometime ago that we would be expanding and really growing our Highlander production and at that time we talked about 400 new jobs to this company,” says Tony Dillon, Toyota General Manager of Human Resources and Safety. “We’re just now really in that process of heating up the hiring for those positions.”

According to various government agencies, the percentage of unemployment for this part of the state varies between 2.6% to 3.5%.

Local companies like Toyota are looking to fill various positions like Production Team Members and Skilled Team Members as many people begin to retire.

Officials say they plan to be in aggressive hiring mode for the next six months.

“The reality is you can come from nearly any background, apply for a position because we have an incredible training program for all the new team members that come,” says Dillon.

And whether you are seeking a job or looking to change career paths know there is hope right here in the Tri-State.

“Not only do we want folks to know we are in a hiring mode, we want folks to know in the Tri-State area this is a place to move in the Tri-state area to look for manufacturing jobs,” says Dillon.

“The jobs are here. The people they just need to get out and continue searching because there are tons of companies hiring in the Tri-State and they need really good help,” says Doerflein.

