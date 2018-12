If you are in the market for a job the Owensboro airport is hiring. The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport is looking for qualified applicants for ground operations and customer service.

Pay starts at $14 an hour once workers pass the training period.

Applicants must be able to pass a criminal history background check as well as a drug test.

To apply you must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license.

