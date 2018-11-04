Job Openings In Henderson, Kentucky

A new employment opportunity is available in Henderson, Kentucky.

A job posting for a Meter Reader has become available and the city is looking for possible candidates.

The Civil Service Commission of the City of Henderson will hold an exam for the position of Meter Reader, Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 5:30 PM.

Photo identification will be required to enter the exam.

Minimum requirements: High school diploma or GED; ability to work/walk long periods outside in all weather; must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with no DUI convictions in the previous 5 years; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Applicants will be required to undergo and pass a drug and alcohol test and physical prior to employment. $13.62 per hour plus benefits. You must submit a copy of your driver’s license with your application.

Applications are available from Human Resources or or online at http://www.cityofhendersonky.org/jobs.aspx?uniqueid=94&communityjobs=false&jobid=31 and are due no later than 4:30 PM 11/13/18. If your application is on file and wish to take the exam, you must call Human Resources at 270-831-4983 by 4:30 PM 11/13/18. Applicants with disabilities must advise Human Resources in advance if reasonable accommodation to test is required and documentation must accompany the request.

