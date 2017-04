She has been a Donut Bank worker, a zoo vet, and a radio DJ. She is going to see if she has what it takes to be an Evansville Firefighter. This is part of the “Amanda Do My Job” segment every Monday morning.

44News reporter Amanda Chodnicki learned what firefighters do behind the scenes, and how they train to become firefighters. She even made a furry friend in her endeavor.









