44News | Evansville, IN

“Do My Job Monday” with 44News Reporter Amanda Chodnicki

March 20th, 2017 44News This Morning, Kentucky, Owensboro

Every Monday morning we have a segment called “Amanda Do My Job”. This is where 44News reporter Amanda Chodnicki tackles a new career in the tri-state. She shows us the special ingredient to success at an important job at Meadowlands Elementary School.

Amanda is helping prepare breakfast foods for students. Meadowlands Elementary School is one of four Daviess County schools that offers free breakfasts to its students and staff, and it’s all thanks to a grant.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

