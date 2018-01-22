Do My Job – Indiana Department of Transportation

Every Monday we send 44News reporter Veronica DeKett out into the world to do someone else’s job. This week she’s at Indiana Department of Transportation to learn how they have been handling the snow storms.

INDOT also has a Paint the Plow campaign, which is a community outreach program designed to promote safety and awareness of the department’s Winter Operations all year long.

High school and college students can decorate snow plow blades with artwork to represent their school. Paint the Plow is open to all high schools in Daviess, Knox, Gibson, Pike, Gibson, Perry, Posey, Spencer, Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties.

This campaign started in 2016 in INDOT’s Ft. Wayne District. After its success in the northeast district, it became a statewide campaign.

To get more information go to Paint the Plow.





