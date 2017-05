Anyone looking for a job is encouraged to attend the Tropicana job fair tomorrow. Tropicana management is looking to fill positions for the new land-based casino. The job fair runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in Walnut Rooms D and E at the conference center. Management hopes to fill every open position, from table games and slots, food and beverage, and housekeeping and security.

Comments

comments