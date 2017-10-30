Home Indiana Evansville Job Fair Placing More Than 200 Miners In Mines In The Tri-State October 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A job fair is placing 215 surface and underground miners in mines across the Tri-State. The job fair hopes to fill an increased demand for miners in both Indiana and Illinois. The pay rate will be up $22 per hour and medical and dental insurance will be provided.

Custom Staffing has already had more than a dozen people show up to apply.

Erin Higginson said, “What we do is we’re recruiting for them in hopes to find full-time permanent employment for them so they will work for us for a period of time and the goal is to become a permanent employee of that coal mine and hopefully find their long-term job.”

Custom staffing says the job will likely be filled over the next two weeks.

All applicants must bring their coal mining certificates.

If you can’t make it to the job fair, you can apply online at Custom Staffing Services, or visit Custom Staffing on North Green River Road to apply in person Monday through Friday.

Custom Staffing is also in West Frankfort, Illinois every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Firehouse Event Center at 108 North Emma Street.

Comments

comments