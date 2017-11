Every Monday we send our 44News reporter Veronica DeKett out into the world to do someone else’s job. Today, she is at Diverse Salon in Evansville learning how to be a hair stylist.

Veronica learned what it takes to do a fade on a man’s head, using a razor, flat iron a woman’s hair, and do makeup.

To take a look at the salon, visit Diverse Salon of Evansville.

