Jo Gilreath Joins Gilda’s Club Evansville as its Program Director

There are leadership changes coming to Gilda’s Club Evansville. Jo Gilreath, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, will join the Gilda’s Club Evansville organization as its Program Director.

Gilreath has a Bachelor’s degree in Social Services from Bradley University along with a Master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Illinois. Prior to joining Gilda’s Club Evansville, Gilreath was the Director of Operations for Home Instead Senior Care.

Gilreath has previously worked as Program Coordinator and Director of Mental Health America and she was a Medical Social Worker and Child-Adolescent Therapist for Kaiser Permanente.

