Jingle Bones 2017

The 26th Annual Jingle Bones concert was held at Castle High School at 3 PM on Sunday December 10th . Jingle Bones is a gathering where trombonists come together to celebrate the holiday season with their music. Trombonists of all ages were welcomed and no experience was necessary. The concert was held in Castle High School Band Room (Rehearsal A). Registration began at 12:30 the only requirement was to bring your own trombone, everything else was provided. Rehearsal began at 1 PM for all trombonists. The concert was free and open to the public.

