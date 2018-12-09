Home Indiana Evansville Jingle Bell Run Brings Out Hundreds Of Runners December 9th, 2018 Paul Wilcoxen Evansville, Indiana

Hundreds of runners showed up for the Jingle Bell Run in downtown Evansville to raise awareness for the Arthritis Foundation.

The race is the largest holiday-themed 5K race in the country.

The cold weather didn’t turn away too many people as more than 400 runners and walkers participated in the event.

One representative says she is appreciative of all the support from the Tri-state.

“For all these people to turn out today, we had exceeded our goal for participants, we have exceeded our goal for fundraising and we are thankful for the whole community for the supporting us,” said Amber Wolfe, Arthritis Foundation of Indiana representative.

“We’ll be back again next year. We’re not going to stop anytime soon so put the date on your calendar. Next December we will be doing the Jingle Bell Run again.”

Runners put on jingle bells to make the run a more festive experience. Several interesting costumes were on hand including bunny pajamas like the one in the movie a Christmas Story, candy cane dresses and various holiday characters.

