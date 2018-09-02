Jimmy Walker Car Show Brings People To The Labor Day Celebration

The second day of the Labor Day Celebration took place at the Warrick County Fairgrounds, Saturday afternoon.

People could enjoy many things today such as the demolition derby and The Jimmy Walker Car Show. The Car Show is an annual event that many people look forward too. There were even new cars being featured at today’s car show which helped make it a bit more special.

Jim Walker explained “Also, its good every year I get new cars coming in to the car show, and you meet a lot of good people, car buffs ya know, they show off their cars.”

The event is the longest continuous running celebration in the state of Indiana. The Labor Day Celebration is free for anyone to enjoy all weekend long.

