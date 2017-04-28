Jimmy John’s to Sell $1 Subs on Customer Appreciation Day

For customer appreciation day, Jimmy John’s will be selling $1 subs next week. It’s a way for the company to thank its patrons for their service. This event is Tuesday, May 2nd from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT

Jimmy John’s will offer their #1 through #6 subs plus the JJBLT for $1 plus sales tax.

Limit one per person, and only good for in-store purchases only. This offer is not valid for online ordering or delivery.

For more information, visit Jimmy John’s.

