Jimmy Hart Goes to Bat for Princeton’s Andy Satterfield

July 21st, 2018 Harrison

Jimmy “Mouth of the South” Hart is using his booming voice to help raise money and awareness for Princeton’s Andy Satterfield.

Satterfield was born with multiple birth defects that have led to 21 surgeries before his 11th birthday, most notably several open-heart procedures.

More information can be found on the family’s Facebook page and you can donate to their cause by sending them a message.

Hart has one more stop on the Andy press tour when he visits Evansville’s Hard Copies in the Eastland Mall from 12:30-2:30 Sunday, where half of the ticket sales will go to the family.

Tickets are available at the door for $20.

