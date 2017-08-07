There’s a new band on the scene, but the members are familiar faces that have been in various popular groups in the Tri State.

The last thing I knew, my friend Larry was with “Sideshow Romance”, so when he and fellow bandmate David McCord showed up in a new band called “Jimmy DeTalente and The Electric Revival”…?

Oddly enough, but a year ago around this time, Jimmy was in the studio with David. He was writing solo stuff and David was recording it, and I was kinda helping, Laura was kinda helping. We got to a point where Jimmy was done with songs and was doing acoustic performances and stuff and I told him, like, ‘Man, this is too good for you to be playing out without a band.’ Jimmy, David, and I got into a room together, and God blessed it from the very first note.

When you listen to the new album, you’ll hear hints of Country, Folk, Rock, and Alternative.

This unique blend is derived from the band’s large talent pool and the music that moves them.

It’s really just a conglomeration of all of our influences. You know, growing up, I started playing late-eighties Hair Metal. Very proud of that.

Eventually got away from that and just started doing Rock & Roll for the longest time. And then I got into Americana and Country. This band, I think, does a good job of representing a little bit of each one of those styles. No matter who you are, or what you’re into, there’s gonna be little piece for you.

And if not…You can punch Laura in the face.

With well thought out lyrics that make you want to party, but don’t advocate getting out of hand, Jimmy DeTalente and The Electric Revival’s debut album sets a new standard for local music.

Check them out for yourself August 19th, and please…don’t punch Laura.

