Jim Nabors, Know For His Role As Gomer Pyle, Has Died November 30th, 2017

The actor best known for his role playing Gomer Pyle has died. Jim Nabors passed away on November 30th in Hawaii.

Nabors’ husband told CBS News that Nabors’ health started declining after Thanksgiving. He underwent several tests on November 29th, but they decided to bring him home from the hospital.

In addition to his role on the Gomer Pyle USMC, Nabors was also a regular on The Andy Griffith Show. He was also a singer with 28 records and five gold albums and he sang Back Home Again in Indiana to open the Indy 500.

Nabors also made appeared on The Love Boat, Knight Rider, and The Carol Burnett Show.

There’s no word on Nabors’ cause of death, but his husband says it appears to be from natural causes.

Nabors was 87.

