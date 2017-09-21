Jim Bratten – September 21st, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Jim Bratten talks about the importance of the Constitution of the United States and how studies have found that many Americans do not know the document’s purpose. This segment aired on Thursday, September 21st.

Last Sunday, September 17, we celebrated the 230th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America. It’s the foundational law of this republic and the reason we remain a free and prosperous people.

However, fewer and fewer of our fellow citizens even recognize the document or its purpose. Since civics as a subject has not been taught widely since the late 1970s, knowledge of the document that organizes and defines our government has largely been lost.

According to a recent Annenberg Public Policy Center survey, only 26% of respondents could name all three branches of government, down considerably from 38% in 2011. In the current survey, 33% could not even name ONE branch of government, flatlined from 2011.

When it comes to our rights enshrined in the Constitution, results are more dismaying. In the same APPC survey, 37% could not name a single right in the First Amendment when unprompted. How can our basic rights be protected when they’re not even known? What is there to defend?

Our current student population and the generation before has little understanding of what our country represents and why it operates as it does. American schools are not teaching for our survival as a free people.

As patriots celebrate its relevance today, we also mourn its demise in the hearts and minds of our young. Their future has been severely compromised.

I’m Jim Bratten and that’s what I have to say.

Comments

comments