Jim Bratten – June 21st, 2018

Hello, my name is Jim Bratten, director of Hoosier patriots and co-founder of Vanderburgh county tea party patriots.

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi is doing her level best to ensure the blue wave never occurs. After her mindless comments earlier this year, equating highly beneficial tax cuts with crumbs, she coddled the barbarians of ms-13.

Recently she summarily dismissed the outstanding May jobs report, stating that, strong employment numbers mean little democrats know that the American people deserve a better deal, with better jobs, better wages and a better future.

She wants to make things better with more bumper sticker slogans for democrats desperately seeking a mythical blue wave in November.

The problem for Nancy is her better campaign cannot work in Trump’s booming economy: jobless claims at a 44-year low; layoffs near a 50-year low; black unemployment the lowest ever; and female unemployment the lowest since 1953!

Nancy’s progressive policies cannot hope to compete with this. And racism rants, Russian collusion, identity politics, gun control, and open borders all failed. What to do?

How about new, more timely slogans, Nancy? Maybe a better deal for porn stars or a better future for ms-13 animals ? Or better wages for FBI campaign spies ?

My name is Jim Bratten and that’s what I have to say.

