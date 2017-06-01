Jim Bratten – June 1st, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Jim Bratten, Director of Hoosier Patriots and a co-founder of Vanderburgh County Tea Party Patriots, talked about the removal of Civil War statues in New Orleans last month, and how he believes this is erasing American history.

This segment aired on Thursday, June 1st.

Hello, I’m Jim Bratten, director of Hoosier Patriots and a co-founder of Vanderburgh County Tea Party Patriots.

Our history is being erased before our eyes, its lessons discounted as incorrect for “today’s reality.” In many cases, American history is dismissed by physically removing memorials and monuments from public view. Out of sight, out of mind and, eventually, out of memory. In our education system, the subject of American history has been reduced to an aside.

Last month, under the cover of darkness, statues of General P.G.T. Beauregard, Jefferson Davis, and General Robert E. Lee were removed from public display in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Across the South, many of the monuments memorializing the War Between the States have been taken down in a knee-jerk reaction to a racially motivated killing in a church in Charleston, South Carolina nearly two years ago. The sadistic crimes of one twisted individual are being used to obliterate history.

Will we now experience the “racial healing” promised by the denial of our history and the hiding of its objects from memory?

No – these actions (reactions) have nothing to do with that. They have everything to do with eradicating the visuals of our history for political gain.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt unveiled a statue of General Lee in Dallas, Texas in 1936, praising the general as a leader and a gentleman.

What has changed since 1936? General Lee hasn’t changed; history hasn’t changed. But mindless political correctness driving attacks on our history has.

My name is Jim Bratten, and that’s what I have to say.

