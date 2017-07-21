Jim Bratten – July 21st, 2017

In this edition of What The Community Has To Say, Jim Bratten, talks about dichotomy’s that could possibly divide our country, and refers to Abraham Lincoln’s words from a speech in 1858. This segment aired on Friday, July 21st.

Hello, I’m Jim Bratten, director of Hoosier Patriots and co-founder of Vanderburgh County Tea Party Patriots.

In June 1858, Abraham Lincoln accepted his party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate from the state of Illinois. Referring to slavery in his speech, he warned, “A house divided against itself cannot stand… I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other.”

The Left has added more divisions to join race: Gender, income level, religion, ethnicity, culture, and immigration status. Today, they’ve created a new one – hatred for anyone not aligned with progressive ideology.

Substitute the “slave/free” dichotomy of 1858 with “anti-American/American” in 2017 and we find ourselves in a new “divided house.” Our nation has been intentionally split by the anti-American Left, which disavows the American Founding and traditional American culture.

Leftists school in hate; indoctrinate with values foreign to our nation. Destruction of the “house” is encouraged by #Resist. Incivility, civil unrest and damage to property are glorified as tools for advancement of the progressive agenda. Election losses are ignored; reality altered. The vitriolic rhetoric of the Left reinforces the rage that has been taught.

Our house is again divided. This time it’s not slave versus free, but “enslaved” versus free. Tyranny or liberty.

Eventually, the nation will cease to be divided. “It will become all one thing or all the other.”

I’m Jim Bratten and that’s what I have to say.

