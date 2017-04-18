Jim Bratten – April 18th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Jim Bratten talks about the purpose of the Tea Party and its efforts along with why it formed and grew. This segment aired Tuesday, April 18th.

Hello, I’m Jim Bratten, director of Hoosier Patriots and a co-founder of Vanderburgh County Tea Party Patriots.

“The Liberal Tea Party Has Begun”

That was the headline of an article that appeared in The Washington Post a few days after the “Women’s March” of January 21 this year. The Post predicted the Trump presidency would ignite a liberal grassroots tidal wave – modeled after the Tea Party movement.

After eight years of demonizing and dismissing it, the Left still fails to grasp the purpose of the Tea Party effort; the reasons it formed and grew.

There can be no “liberal Tea Party” because progressives do not understand the concept underlying the conservative movement: individual liberty. It’s hard to imitate something if you don’t believe in the very thing that defines it. Individual liberty is organic, elemental. Identity politics of the Left is contrived.

Protests against the Trump administration since the inauguration are staged, not organic; hence not “grassroots.” These protests are organized to disrupt and divide, as they were during Trump’s campaign. Splitting the nation has been the political agenda of the Left for decades. And it’s ironic that those who detest the Pledge of Allegiance now call their protest effort “Indivisible.”

There’s a wide chasm between individual liberty and the façade of identity politics; the difference between organic and artificial.

We need to restore our Republic, not return to the path of its destruction.

My name is Jim Bratten, and that’s what I have to say.

