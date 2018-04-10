Jim Bratten – April 10th, 2018

In this edition of What The Community Has To Say, Jim Bratten talks about the budget Congress passed in February and how it doubled last year’s deficit. This segment aired on Tuesday, April 9th.

Hello, I am Jim Bratten, director of Hoosier Patriots and co-founder of Vanderburgh County Tea Party Patriots.

A budget bill passed by Congress February 9 nearly doubled last year’s deficit. Passed with it was another Continuing Resolution that funded certain government programs through March 23. No critical spending reductions were even considered. GOP leadership called it a “budget victory.”

On March 23, they did it again; no second thoughts, no conscience check. Gone were the pledges to voters. A massive $1.3 trillion, 2,232-page, pork-laden, campaign promise-breaking spending bill was passed by Congress. There was no time to read it or digest its contents. Based on what they promised constituents to win reelection, WHY would they vote to even bring the monstrosity to the floor? They could have killed it procedurally and saved themselves public embarrassment. All the things they ran against were fully funded, but no WALL.

I received dozens of inquiries about the “omni-bust” the day after, wanting to know how Indiana’s congressmen voted on the bill. Only two GOP representatives voted “No.” The other seven reps and Indiana’s two senators voted “Yes.” If you’re like Hollingsworth and Rokita, you can vote for the Omnibus before you vote against it… the representatives and senators had no regrets.

Whether it’s a short-term financial disaster in February or a longer-term, six-month atrocity in March, our children are being buried in debt.

Our Constitution says yearly “budget” – not monstrous “omnibus” bills or last minute “continuing resolutions.” Stop the games. Enough is ENOUGH.

My name is Jim Bratten, and that is what I have to say.

