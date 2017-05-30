JFK Center to Offer Free Summer Youth Program

With summer approaching, one tri-state community center is offering free summer programs. The John F. Kennedy Center is offering a free summer youth program beginning Tuesday, May 30th. The summer program is available for students in kindergarten through fifth-grade.

The Monday to Friday program runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and runs through July 28th.

Activities will include arts and crafts, sports and games, computer and reading, karate and fitness, plus more. Lunches will be provided.

For more information, call 270-831-1261.

