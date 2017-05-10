Home Kentucky Jets Sign Madisonville North Hopkins Grad Jeremy Clark May 10th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Sports Pinterest

Madisonville North Hopkins grad Jeremy Clark has signed a rookie contract with the New York Jets, according to the team.

The former Michigan cornerback was drafted in the sixth round, 197th overall, with the extra selection the Jets received when they traded down in the fourth round with the Los Angeles Rams to select California wide reciever Chad Hansen.

In a relase, Clark said during the rookie minicamp that he “grew a lot” at Michigan under the coaching of Jim Harbaugh, the former 49ers coach.

“Having a coach like that, it teaches you a lot. It gives you a pro style aspect of the game while you’re still in college,” he said in the release. “He just kind of prepped us for that.”

In the release, Clark said the Jets’ playbook didn’t seem too difficult for him, since he learned from three different playbooks with the Wolverines. And he had a clear goal that he wanted to achieve by the end of the minicamp.

“It’s just to leave a great impact on the coaches,” Clark said, “and let them know they did a great job in drafting me.”

