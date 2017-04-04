Jerry Grannan to Serve as Burdette Park’s Interim Director

There will be leadership changes at Burdette Park in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have approved Jerry Grannan to serve as the park’s interim director.

Grannan served as the assistant manager for Burdette Park before the former director Jacob Murphy was let go.

The Vanderburgh County Commissioners will advertise the position to look for a permanent replacement.

Commissioners were going to offer it to Pat Tuley last month, but after controversy over how the decision was reach, Tuley withdrew his name from consideration.

