Jeril Taylor Named GLVC Player of the Year

With less than 24 hours until the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournaments get underway in Evansville, University of Southern Indiana senior Jeril Taylor has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference of the Year in a vote of the conference’s head coaches. His award marks the tenth time in program history that a Screaming Eagle has been named the league’s top layer.

Taylor, who was January’s Division II Player of the Month, is averaging 20.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The senior also set a USI single game scoring record with 50 points at Truman State, and is the 19th USI player to surpass the 1,000-point mark.

Reitz grad and USI sophomore Alex Stein was named the All-GLVC first team. He’s averaging 17.7 points per game.

Senior guard Cortez Macklin became the fourth Eagle to be named to the GLVC All-Defensive team Wednesday. The award is the first for Macklin, who’s racked up 129 defensive rebounds.

Seeded third in the GLVC Tournament, the Eagles face Truman Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Ford Center. Catch highlights and more on 44News at 6, 9, and 10.

