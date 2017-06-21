44News | Evansville, IN

Jeremiah Jones Update, Progress Hearing Set For June 22

Jeremiah Jones Update, Progress Hearing Set For June 22

June 21st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A bond reduction is denied for a man accused of ramming a sheriff’s deputies car back in February.

Jeremiah Jones is set to be back in court Thursday and he’s still being held on a $100,000 bond.

Jones is accused of ramming a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy car

He underwent a mental evaluation but the court ruled he is fit to stand trial.

The incident happened while deputies were responding to a domestic situation on Brookview Drive.

They say Jones showed up and led them on a chase.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.