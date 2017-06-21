Jeremiah Jones Update, Progress Hearing Set For June 22
A bond reduction is denied for a man accused of ramming a sheriff’s deputies car back in February.
Jeremiah Jones is set to be back in court Thursday and he’s still being held on a $100,000 bond.
Jones is accused of ramming a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy car
He underwent a mental evaluation but the court ruled he is fit to stand trial.
The incident happened while deputies were responding to a domestic situation on Brookview Drive.
They say Jones showed up and led them on a chase.