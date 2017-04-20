Home Kentucky Jennifer Nettles to Headline Free Concert in Madisonville April 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A country singer will sing her way to the tri-state for a free concert this summer. Independence Bank is hosting a free concert with Jennifer Nettles as the headliner. This is an event to celebrate the grand opening of the newest Independence Bank location in Madisonville. It’s scheduled for Saturday, August 20th at the Ballard Convention Center and Fairgrounds.

Nettles has been honored with five awards for her songwriting abilities for her number one platinum hit Stay, which also earned her Grammy, ACM and CMA awards. She is the first female artist since 1972 to be the female solo songwriter artist on an ACM Song of the year winner. She earned the Crystal Milestone Award for her outstanding performances.

This is the sixth annual Sounds of Independence Concert the bank has hosted. Previous performers include Sheryl Crow, Gary Allan and Martina McBride.

For more information about the concert, visit Visit Madisonville Kentucky.

