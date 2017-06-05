Jehovah’s Witness Summer Convention Returns to Evansville

For the 14th year in a row, the Jehovah’s Witness Summer Convention will return to the Ford Center in Evansville this weekend. Convention sessions run two weekends, Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 11th and Friday, June 16th through Sunday, June 18th at the Ford Center. This year’s theme is “Don’t Give Up!” and it is free and open to the public.

This is the largest religious group hosted by the city of Evansville. The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau says this convention generates more than $2.8 million annually.

Organizers anticipate 9,000 to 10,000 worshipers from around the Midwest region for both weekends.

Services begin at 9:20 a.m. daily until 4:50 p.m. with a break for lunch (Sunday services end at 3:30 p.m.).

