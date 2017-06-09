Jehovah’s Witness Summer Convention Returns to Evansville

For the next two weekend the Ford Center will be packed to the brim with Jehovah’s Witnesses. They are gathering for the 14th annual Summer Convention in Evansville. They expect to have around 500,000 worshipers in attendance each day.

The Evansville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau expects around $2.8 million will be injected into the local economy.

This event is free and open to the public. Services will run on Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 11th from 9:20 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. with a break for lunch (Sunday services will end at 3:30 p.m.).

Next weekend’s services will run from Friday, June 16th to Sunday, June 18th.

