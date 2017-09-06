Jeffrey Weisheit’s Appeal Hearing Scheduled for Thursday

The Indiana Supreme Court will hear the appeal Thursday of a man convicted of one of the most gruesome murders in recent Evansville history.

Jeffery Weisheit is on death row for the 2010 murder of 8-year-old Alyssa Lynch and 5-year-old Caleb Lynch.

He is accused of tying one of the children to a bed and locking another in a closet, then setting their home on fire.

Weisheit is asking that his conviction and death sentence be overturned because he had ineffective counsel at his trial.

