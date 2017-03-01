Jefferson Elementary Recognized for its Leadership Achievement

A tri-state school is being recognized for its achievements. Jefferson Elementary is named a Leader in Me Lighthouse School for the impact it has on the staff, students, parents, and community. Schools that achieve the Lighthouse Milestone show examples of strong leadership model, process, and what it means to be a Leader in Me school.

The school has implemented leadership principles and practices related to the Leader in Me. Jefferson Elementary’s principal says the school has seen an increase in student achievement, decrease in behavior referrals, and an improved school culture.

The Leader in Me is a school transformation model, developed in partnership with educators, is designed to empower students with leadership and life skills they need to succeed. This program is a school-wide initiative for staff, students, and parents. Leadership principles and lessons are not taught as a curriculum, but are incorporated into coursework.

More than 150 schools have achieved this prestigious milestone. Jefferson Elementary students and staff will celebrate their accomplishment March 31st.

The designation is given to schools that have demonstrated the following:

– The school campus environment reinforces the leadership model by displaying leadership language that emphasizes individual worth and potential in hallways and classrooms.

– Teachers integrate leadership language into school curriculum and instruction.

– Staff collaborates and works together to effectively build a culture of leadership.

– Students are provided with meaningful student leadership roles and responsibilities, such as mentor, public speaker, school tour guide, and greeter.

– Parents are provided opportunities to learn The Leader in Me model and the 7 Habits and are involved in activities that support the leadership model.

– A system is in place for setting and tracking school-wide, classroom, academic, and personal goals.

– Leadership events are held to allow students to practice their leadership skills (e.g. public speaking, sharing data, confident greetings, etc.) with community business partners, parents, and other educators.

– The school leadership team meets regularly and oversees school-wide implementation of the leadership model with the help of students, staff, parents, and community members.

– Measurable improvements in teacher engagement, parent satisfaction, student behavior, and academic alignment are shown by comparing baseline data with the tracking of ongoing data.

