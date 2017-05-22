Home Kentucky Henderson Jefferson Elementary Named 2017 Recipient of a Library Grant May 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Students in Henderson will be getting some learning tools thanks to a grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries. The organization gave $7,000 to Jefferson Elementary School as part of its campaign to support libraries nationwide.

This year the foundation is giving out almost a million dollars to 160 libraries across the country. Since it was formed in 2002, the group has given out almost $15 million. Jefferson Elementary plans to use the money they are getting this year to buy more books for students.

The Laura Bush Foundation also announced this year its first ever international grants. Therisanyo School in Gaborone, Botswana and Ella Du Plessis High School in Windhoek, Namibia received $2,500 towards their school libraries.

