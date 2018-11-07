Home Indiana Jeff Session Resigns as Attorney General November 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Wednesday, Jeff Sessions has stepped down from his post as attorney general. Sessions addressed President Trump in his resignation letter starting it off with the words “at your request, I am submitting my resignation.”

The former Alabama senator was appointed as the 84th attorney general in February 2017. Sessions and President Trump have had a shaky relationship over the past two years after Sessions recused himself from the Russian investigation.

The Attorney General’s Chief of Staff Matthew Whitaker is expected to take over as Interim Attorney General.

Now that he’s taking over, he could eventually be in charge of overseeing the Mueller probe into Russian election meddling.

Comments

comments