Jeff Dunham’s ‘Perfectly Unbalanced’ Tour Comes to Evansville

International comedy sensation Jeff Dunham will continue his ‘Perfectly Unbalanced’ tour with a visit to Evansville. The sixty-two city tour will makes its way to the city on July 13th at the Victory Theatre.

Jeff Dunham and his world famous characters; Walter, Achmed, Bubba J., Peanut and Jose Jalapeno have been named Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list of Most Powerful Entertainers along with setting the Guiness World Records for the Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comdey Tour and setting the record for viewership on Comedy Central.

Dunham has also sold more than seven million DVDs worldwide and has nearly a billion views on YouTube. He has also been named Pollstar’s #1 Comedy Tour in North America for three years running and their Top Worldwide Tour for two years in a row.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 2nd at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets, visit Victory Theatre, or Jeff Dunham.

