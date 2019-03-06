JCPS Closes as Teachers Protest Bill at State Capital

Teachers in Jefferson County joined other educators across Kentucky in a sickout. Wednesday, classes were canceled due to a high number of teacher’s calling in.

This is the second time in a week the school has closed for this reason. The teachers are protesting three bills in Frankfort Wednesday.

House Bill 525 would restructure the teacher pension board while House Bill 502 would allow tax breaks for private school donors.

Senate Bill 250 is aimed at limiting restrictions on the hiring of principals. Some teachers are worried the sick out could backfire when it comes to public support while others say they are not concerned.

JCPS Leads teacher Tim Hill says, “I don’t see that it’s going to hurt. I know there are people who dislike what we are doing, but there are also so many people who support this.”

Hill says the group remains steadfast that teacher pensions need to be fully funded and says teachers need a greater voice in how it happens

